Bengaluru theatrics: Under debt, man steals 50 laptops from employer; gets caught in Hosur theatre

Murugesh took the stolen laptops and sold them at a repair shop in Hosur. “This was revealed during the investigation. The suspect confessed that he stole the laptops in the course of two months, and he told the shopkeeper he was authorised by the company to sell them,” an investigator said.

On August 22, Murugesh stopped showing up to work. This is when the company came to know about the missing laptops, which were stored in a room under CCTV surveillance.

When the CCTV footage was checked, it was found that Murugesh had taken the laptops from the storage unit, and used them for some time, before keeping them in his bag and exiting the building.

Whitefield police registered a case on August 30 and began the probe. During the investigation, they found that Murugesh was located in Hosur.

On September 2, four officers from the Whitefield station were deployed to Hosur. They found Murugesh at the local Raghavendra Theatre.

“He was inside the theatre and had no clue of our presence,” an investigator said. “Our officers sat next to the suspect, informed him of their presence and secured him. He was then brought to Bengaluru.”

At the time, police recovered five laptops from Murugesh. During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had sold 45 laptops at the shop in Hosur, which were recovered by the police on September 3. The total value of the stolen laptops was around Rs 22 lakh, as per a police estimation.

On September 9, Murugesh was sent to jail, after spending eight days in police custody.