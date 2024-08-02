Bengaluru: This park teaches road safety to kids

Today, it looks like a neighbourhood park from the outside albeit much smaller. Giant trees loom over foliage, walkways, a gazebo, cement benches, and a play zone. It’s when you step inside is when you realise the asphalted walkways are modelled after real-life roads. They feature white markings on them, a zebra crossing and a yellow box junction. The last one is a rectangular box with criss-cross yellow lines. Traffic lights with a countdown timer are installed on the four corners of the junction. They are switched on during the demonstration.