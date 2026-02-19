<p>Bengaluru is in its full-on weekend mood, whether you’re chasing good food, live music, belly laughs, or a last-minute city tour. With a list of events happening in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/good-news-for-bengaluru-feni-is-now-in-our-city-urraca-getting-bottled-3730329"> Namma Bengaluru</a>, there’s no excuse to stay indoors. From global bites and concert nights to theatre dates and creative workshops, here’s everything you can do in the next few days of February 2026.</p>.<p><strong>Celebrate world cuisine </strong></p>.<p>In the coming days, Bengaluru transforms into a global dining hub, with a lineup of vibrant culinary pop-ups across the city. No passport required — your tastebuds can travel from China to Thailand, Japan to Sri Lanka without leaving town. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru's The Asian Living Room, Chinese New Year festivities bring a feast of Tangyuan sweet dumplings, prawn hargao, chicken suimai, snapper and shiitake hot pot, Mapo tofu and delicate vegetable crystal dumplings, alongside traditional tea rituals and décor inspired by red-and-gold accents, lanterns and cherry blossoms. Over at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/odettes-chef-owner-julien-royer-interview-a-customer-named-her-baby-after-our-restaurant-3766564">The Oberoi, Bengaluru</a>’s specialty Thai restaurant, Rim Naam, foodies an enjoy an exclusive eight-course meal on February 20 and 21, with slow cooked broths, mushrooms with roasted rice, a fragrant coconut curry infused with banana stalk, ginger flower tart, and more on the menu. Japanese flavours take centre stage at Bento Bento with a special midnight dinner on February 21 and 22, featuring onigiri, ramen and curated pork and crab delicacies. Meanwhile, Maize n Malt hosts a must-visit Sri Lankan food pop-up till March 17, spotlighting bold banana- and coconut-forward dishes and unmissable desserts.</p>.<p><strong>It's time for music</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru’s weekend soundtrack is as diverse and exciting as it can get. On February 21, G5A Baithak: An Immersive Concert at Sabha will feature renowned Hindustani vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande alongside sarod player Pratik Shrivastava for an intimate classical evening. Contemporary favourite Anuv Jain takes the stage on February 22 amid massive buzz, with tickets selling fast — including a Rs 20,000 Superfan meet-and-greet passes. Meanwhile, the sixth edition of the Udupa Music Fest (Feb 20–22) brings a mix of jazz, fusion and instrumental performances, featuring artists like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/music/ranjani-gayatri-bengaluru-concert-spirituality-is-at-core-of-great-music-says-renowned-vocal-duo-3672027">Ranjani-Gayatri </a>and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt among others. </p>.'Indian audiences are very open-minded when it comes to fusion music': Djembe maestro Taufiq Qureshi.<p><strong>Laugh it out</strong></p>.<p>After a long, hectic work week, there’s no better therapy than a solid dose of laughter. Bengaluru's weekend scenes are perfect for a comedy night with family and friends. One can catch Abhishek Kumar live on February 20 at Underground Comedy Club, followed by Gokul Kumar at the same venue on February 22. On February 21, Rajat Chauhan takes over The Comedy Theatre in Indiranagar with his signature wit and relatable humour. If you’re looking to unwind, this lineup has your weekend sorted.</p>.<p><strong>Plan a theatre date</strong></p>.<p>If you’ve admired <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/an-insight-world-shakespeare-2359766">Shakespeare’s </a>lines on paper, this weekend is your chance to experience drama the way it’s meant to be — live, immersive and electric. Shakespeare’s classic Macbeth will be performed in English on February 20 and 21 at Ranga Shankara, which also hosts Apne Ghar Jaisa on February 22. For Kannada theatre lovers, the comedy-drama Baybadki will be staged on February 21 at Suchitra Film Society. One can also plan for Handle With Care takes the stage on February 21 (noon) at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts.</p>.<p><strong>Get creative</strong></p>.<p>If your idea of a perfect weekend involves making something with your own hands or engaging in a learning experience, the city offers multiple workshops you can sign up for — from crafting your own signature perfume and shaping pottery on the wheel to mastering sushi and pizza-making, or designing quirky fridge clay magnet art. </p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru darshan</strong></p>.<p>If you are new to Bengaluru or haven't explored this city enough, this weekend is a good time. Ride the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-roads-see-return-of-double-decker-buses-with-hop-on-hop-off-sightseeing-tours-3870145">new double-decker bus aro</a>und the city to explore iconic locations like Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha and more. You may also join Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s AC “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bmtc-launches-temple-tour-package-from-majestic-3793644">Divya Darshana–5A</a>” temple tour, which leaves Kempegowda Bus Station at 8:30 am and returns by 7:45 pm, covering multiple temples located in the city. </p>