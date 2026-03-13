<p>What's happening in Bengaluru this weekend (March 14-15)? The answer to this is a bunch of unmissable events and experiences. From indulging in Ramadan delights to catching live music and exploring art, the city has a lot lined up this Saturday and Sunday, for everyone who wants to spend time and celebrate outdoors. Whether you are a foodie, a music lover, an art enthusiast or even a pet parent, here are a few events to check out across the city.</p><p><strong>Enjoy the Ramadan menu</strong></p><p>Festivals are often best celebrated through food. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/what-s-on-b-luru-s-iftar-menu-3919098">Ramadan </a>festive vibe in Fraser Town remains a favourite for Bengalureans. Streets around Bilal Masjid Road and the Johnson Market area come alive in the evenings with food stalls and festive crowds enjoying quick bites with friends and family while breaking their fast during the holy month.</p>.<p>Well, if you are looking out for a gourmet Iftar with family, the “Sunset to Stars” dinner buffet at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, hosted at The Market could be your pick. The buffet brings to display the expertise of chef Abdul Haleem Quraishi, who brings the heritage flavours of Rampuri and Awadhi cuisine to the dining experience. Another option is the Iftar experience at Baluchi in The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru, featuring rich slow-cooked curries and authentic biryanis. The menu also has favourites such as Shami kebab, Hyderabadi Haleem and the indulgent dessert Shahi Tukda.</p>.<p><strong>If music is all you need...</strong></p><p>If you love music and that's how you unwind, the weekend in Bengaluru is just perfect. The city is witnessing two must-go concerts. </p><p>The popular band Sanam will perform live as part of the <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sanam-live-india-tour/ET00446959">Sanam India Tour </a>on March 14 at Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru. Singer <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sanjith-hegde-live-at-big-banyan-harvest-festival/ET00488716">Sanjith Hegde</a> will also take the stage at the Big Banyan Harvest Festival on March 15 at Big Banyan Vineyard & Resort.</p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p><strong>Art exhibition</strong></p><p>Art lovers can explore “<a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVu7C--jXMz/">Timeless Terrain</a> – From Ancient Relics to Modern Soul”, curated by Meena Das Narayan at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Running until the end of March, the exhibition offers visitors a chance to engage with Karnataka’s evolving contemporary art landscape. </p>.<p><strong>Paw party!</strong></p><p>Why should humans have all the fun? On March 14, restaurant <a href="https://www.instagram.com/thekaavu/">Kaavu </a>is hosting a pet party where furry companions can lead the celebrations and enjoy. One of the highlights of the event will be a pet fashion show, making it a fun outing for pet parents and their four-legged friends.</p>