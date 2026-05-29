Bengaluru this weekend (May 29-31): From match screenings to music nights, here's what's happening in the city

<p>Bengaluru’s weekend scene is packed with everything from sports live screening and stand-up comedy shows to candlelight dinner dates, movie outings and late-night music sessions. Whether you are planning a loud evening with friends or a relaxing experience with you dear one, the city has all you can ask for this May. </p>.<p><strong>Laugh out loud</strong></p><p>After a busy work week, unwind with an evening of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhie/health/2025/08/11/why-laughter-makes-learning-easier">laughter </a>as comedians including Kunal Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor, among others, perform across Bengaluru this weekend. </p>.<p><strong>Match nights ahead </strong></p><p>It is for sure a sports weekend as both the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/uefa-champions-league-final-preview-arsenal-chase-maiden-european-glory-against-holders-psg-4020236">UEFA Champions League final </a>and IPL final take over pubs, breweries and rooftops across the city. As you book a table at the nearest bar offering live screenings, such as <em>Buffalo Wild Wings, Amoeba, or Maize & Malt, </em>be ready to raise the toast in front of giant screens, packed crowds and inevitable Arsenal-PSG, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcbs-golden-oldies-at-forefront-of-champions-dream-run-4019885">RCB </a>chants echoing through match-night screenings. </p>.Bengaluru: Resto bars to enjoy UEFA Champions League, IPL final LIVE screenings.<p><strong>How about a movie date?</strong></p><p>If your mantra to relax during the weekend resonates with the filmy dialogue 'Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment', then how about a movie date? Cinemas across Bengaluru are screening some of the awaited movies this weekend, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/drishyam-3-movie-review-a-cue-to-end-the-franchise-4012841">Mohanlal's Dhrisyam 3</a>, Surya's Karuppu, Jackie Shroff-Prateik Babbar's The Great Grand Superhero, and more. </p>.<p><strong>Ditch sunlit skies for cosy candelight dining</strong></p><p>For a quieter weekend plan, you can have a candlelight <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/by-invite-only-3625583">dinner experience </a>at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, which this Saturday brings a specially-curated Summer Solstice Edition with Chef Neeraj, featuring a seven-course garden-to-table dining under candlelight and live music. You can also take a foodie ride on the 'Bemisaal Baluchi Express' at Baluchi, The Lalit Ashok Bangalore to treat yourself with Gosht Handi Korma and Prdah Biryani under dim lit ambience with your family and friends. </p>.'Indian audiences are very open-minded when it comes to fusion music': Djembe maestro Taufiq Qureshi.<p><strong>Music lovers </strong></p><p>Bengaluru has something exciting lined up for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/on-yogeshs-sixth-death-anniversary-remembering-a-classic-song-which-was-rewritten-in-the-last-minute-newsalert-4016415">music </a>lovers this weekend, with an immersive musical and cinematic tribute celebrating the grand 65th birthday of Shri V. Ravichandran and 40 legendary years of collaboration between Crazy Star V. Ravichandran and Nadabrahma Hamsalekha.</p><p>While Windmills Craftworks is set to host a Rajasthani folk and Sufi rendition, Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield is turning up the volume with a metal night. Meanwhile, several buzzing bars and cafes across Koramangala, Church Street, and Indiranagar are also hosting karaoke and jam nights for those looking to sing along or simply soak in the music-filled atmosphere.</p>