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Bengaluru this weekend (May 29-31): From match screenings to music nights, here's what's happening in the city

Whether you are planning a loud evening with friends or a relaxing experience with you dear one, the city has all you can ask for this May.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 09:53 IST
lifestyleBengaluruweekendTrendingevents

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