<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a house owner, died while cleaning a rainwater harvesting pit at Immadihalli in Whitefield on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Munishamappa (67), the house owner; Rudra Kumar (40), a plumber; and Vishwanath Achari (24), a delivery boy. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm at Munishamappa's residence. He had reportedly called Rudra Kumar and Achari to clear a blockage in the rainwater harvesting pit.</p>.<p>Munishamappa first entered the pit to clean it using certain chemicals but developed breathing problems and collapsed. Rudra Kumar, who went in to check on him, also fainted. Vishwanath Achari, who later approached the spot, also lost consciousness.</p>.<p>Munishamappa's wife, noticing that all three were unresponsive, screamed for help. A neighbour, Aravind, alerted the police before helping rush them to nearby hospitals, where they were declared brought dead.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the pit had not been cleaned for nearly 10 years and that none of the victims had used safety measures while carrying out the work, the police officer said.</p>