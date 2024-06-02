Home
Bengaluru thunderstorm: Metro service shut between MG Road & Indiranagar after tree falls on tracks

Tree falls, waterlogging cause severe traffic disruptions across city; many areas without power
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 15:03 IST

Comments

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging and power outages while several trees also fell after a thunderstorm struck the city on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Namma Metro suspended train services between MG Road and Indiranagar after tree branches fell on the track between MG Road and Trinity Circle stations at 7.26 pm. 

Currently, only short-loop train services are being run between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and between Challaghatta and MG Road, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement. 

It did not state when the train services will resume between MG Road and Indiranagar. 

Bengaluru Traffic Police reported significant traffic congestion and slow-moving vehicular movement in many areas due to the heavy rainfall. 

MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said waterlogging was reported from 58 locations and tree falls from 39 locations on important arterial roads of Bengaluru.

"(Traffic) congestion is high. Civic agencies are working to clear the roads," he said.

Tree falls were reported on the following areas: 

HMT Main Road towards Platinum City

Aravinda Junction towards Rajalakshmi Junction in Jayanagar 5th Block 27th Cross Junction towards Yediyur Junction in Jayanagar 3rd Block

Between Wipro and Maharaja Junction in Koramangala

Dairy Circle up-ramp towards Nimhans

Near Mehkri Circle towards Yeshwantpur

Major Unnikrishnan Road Yelahanka towards Doddaballapura Road

Domlur Flyover towards HAL

29th Main Vishvanatha Park Service Road towards BTM Layout

Waterlogging was reported in the following areas: 

Up-ramp service road towards Hebbal Circle

Flyover down-ramp towards Kempapura

Yogeshwarnagar Cross towards Hebbal Circle on Outer Ring Road

Veerannapalya Junction

Hunasemaranahalli towards Airport Road

Nagawara Junction from the Hennur side towards Hebbal

KR Puram 'T' Junction towards Lowry Down Junction

Veerasandra Gate towards Hosur Road

Seshadripuram College towards Doddaballapura Road

Traffic congestion was also reported from Nayandahalli Junction towards BHEL Road, Rajiv Gandhi Junction towards Mantri Mall, Khoday's Circle towards Lulu Mall, Yalahanka towards Kogilu Cross, KFC Road towards Gunjur Road, Phoenix Marketcity towards Hoodi, Hebbal underpass towards Kempapura, Chikkajala Kote Cross, Hebbal Circle towards Veerannapalya and Benniganahalli railway bridge. 

Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged vehicle users to take alternative routes and be prepared for delays. Efforts are being made to clear fallen trees and waterlogged areas as quickly as possible, they added.

Published 02 June 2024, 15:03 IST
