Bengaluru thunderstorm: Metro service shut between MG Road & Indiranagar after tree falls on tracks

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging and power outages while several trees also fell after a thunderstorm struck the city on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, Namma Metro suspended train services between MG Road and Indiranagar after tree branches fell on the track between MG Road and Trinity Circle stations at 7.26 pm.
Currently, only short-loop train services are being run between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and between Challaghatta and MG Road, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.
It did not state when the train services will resume between MG Road and Indiranagar.
Bengaluru Traffic Police reported significant traffic congestion and slow-moving vehicular movement in many areas due to the heavy rainfall.
MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said waterlogging was reported from 58 locations and tree falls from 39 locations on important arterial roads of Bengaluru.
"(Traffic) congestion is high. Civic agencies are working to clear the roads," he said.
Tree falls were reported on the following areas:
HMT Main Road towards Platinum City
Aravinda Junction towards Rajalakshmi Junction in Jayanagar 5th Block 27th Cross Junction towards Yediyur Junction in Jayanagar 3rd Block
Between Wipro and Maharaja Junction in Koramangala
Dairy Circle up-ramp towards Nimhans
Near Mehkri Circle towards Yeshwantpur
Major Unnikrishnan Road Yelahanka towards Doddaballapura Road
Domlur Flyover towards HAL
29th Main Vishvanatha Park Service Road towards BTM Layout
Waterlogging was reported in the following areas:
Up-ramp service road towards Hebbal Circle
Flyover down-ramp towards Kempapura
Yogeshwarnagar Cross towards Hebbal Circle on Outer Ring Road
Veerannapalya Junction
Hunasemaranahalli towards Airport Road
Nagawara Junction from the Hennur side towards Hebbal
KR Puram 'T' Junction towards Lowry Down Junction
Veerasandra Gate towards Hosur Road
Seshadripuram College towards Doddaballapura Road
Traffic congestion was also reported from Nayandahalli Junction towards BHEL Road, Rajiv Gandhi Junction towards Mantri Mall, Khoday's Circle towards Lulu Mall, Yalahanka towards Kogilu Cross, KFC Road towards Gunjur Road, Phoenix Marketcity towards Hoodi, Hebbal underpass towards Kempapura, Chikkajala Kote Cross, Hebbal Circle towards Veerannapalya and Benniganahalli railway bridge.
Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged vehicle users to take alternative routes and be prepared for delays. Efforts are being made to clear fallen trees and waterlogged areas as quickly as possible, they added.