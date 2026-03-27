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Bengaluru to get additional flights to Navi Mumbai airport

Three Indian carriers—IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express—will operate additional flights from the airport during this period, increasing capacity and network coverage.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 02:28 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 02:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruAirportAviationflightsNavi Mumbai

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