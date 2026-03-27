<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>will get additional flights to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/air-india-express-flight-links-bengaluru-with-navi-mumbai-international-airport-3842920">Navi Mumbai International Airport</a> at Ulwe in Raigad district as Mumbai’s second airport announced its first summer schedule. </p><p>Effective from March 29 to October 24, 2026, the NMIA is expanding its domestic network to 46 destinations.</p><p>The schedule adds 30 new domestic routes, linking the airport to a mix of commercial, tourism and religious centres across India. </p><p>Among Indian cities Delhi (9), Goa (7), Bengaluru (6) and Cochin (5) will have the largest share of daily departures followed closely by Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi and Indore.</p><p>Three Indian carriers—IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express—will operate additional flights from the airport during this period, increasing capacity and network coverage.</p><p>Flight operations are expected to scale up to 1,092 weekly air traffic movements, with an average of 156 movements per day, a NMIA spokesperson said. </p>.West Asia conflict: Air India, AI Express, IndiGo resume flights to Dubai.<p>Average daily departures are projected to rise from 22 at launch to 78 by April 2026. NMIA, which began commercial operations on December 25, 2025, is ramping up capacity under its first summer schedule.</p><p>The expansion is expected to improve connectivity across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and support rising passenger demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), one of India’s largest urban and economic hubs.</p><p>The NMIA was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, 2025 and it started commercial operations on 25 December 2025.</p>