Bengaluru to get Indo-Dutch Centre of Excellence as India, Netherlands deepen dairy ties

<p>Bengaluru: An Indo-Dutch Centre of Excellence on Training in Dairy will be opened at the Centre of Excellence for Animal Husbandry (CEAH) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, India and the Netherlands agreed during Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> visit to The Hague.</p>.<p>Modi and the Dutch prime minister, Rob Jetten, witnessed the signing of a joint declaration between the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of India and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature of the Netherlands, as well as the establishment of an Indo-Dutch Centre of Excellence on Training in Dairy in Bengaluru, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting between the two leaders.</p>.India, Netherlands elevating ties to strategic partnership: PM Modi after talks with Dutch counterpart.<p>The two sides agreed to continue to explore cooperation in the dairy and other allied agricultural sectors, including food processing.</p>