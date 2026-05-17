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Bengaluru to get Indo-Dutch Centre of Excellence as India, Netherlands deepen dairy ties

The two sides agreed to continue to explore cooperation in the dairy and other allied agricultural sectors, including food processing.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 18:43 IST
India NewsBengaluruAgricultureNetherlandsDutch

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