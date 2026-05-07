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Bengaluru to host 5th BRICS Supreme Audit Institutions Leaders’ Summit on May 7-8

The summit will feature a keynote address by O P Agrawal, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:59 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBRICS

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