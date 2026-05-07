<p>Bengaluru: India will host the 5th BRICS Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) Leaders’ Summit in Bengaluru on May 7 and 8 under the overarching theme of 'Ease of living with a focus on urban mobility'. </p><p>Convened in India’s year of BRICS chairmanship 2026 by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) of India, the summit will bring together 42 delegates, including heads of SAIs from BRICS member countries to deliberate on audit themes of shared relevance, exchange best practices and strengthen public financial oversight. </p><p>Representing over three billion people and some of the world’s fastest-growing urban populations, BRICS nations face common challenges such as urban mobility, affordable housing, environmental sustainability and equitable access to public services — areas where collective insights from SAIs can play a crucial role, according to a news statement. </p>.PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on May 10.<p>K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, will deliver the inaugural address, followed by opening addresses from heads of SAIs/delegations presenting their national perspectives on auditing urban sector and urban mobility initiatives. These deliberations will reflect challenges relating to rapid urbanisation, infrastructure demands and service delivery vis-à-vis perspectives on auditing the sector. </p><p>The summit will feature a keynote address by O P Agrawal, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog. </p><p>The sessions will include presentations by BRICS SAIs and partner institutions on key themes such as efficiency in public investments in urban mobility, development of sustainable transport systems, environmental considerations in urban expansion, accountability for urban mobility and enhancing quality of life through Urban Mobility. </p><p>Presentations are scheduled from SAIs of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the UAE along with experts in urban finance and mobility. </p><p>The discussions will focus on capacity building, strengthening audit methodologies, promoting data-driven approaches, leveraging technology and incorporating citizen-centric perspectives in evaluating public services. </p><p>The summit will conclude with the discussion and adoption of the BRICS SAI Work Plan 2027-28 and the Bengaluru Declaration, followed by closing remarks from the C&AG of India, the statement added. </p>