Bengaluru to host Chitra Santhe on Sunday, to feature 1,500 artists

“There will be artworks for sale, with the price ranging from Rs 100 to several lakhs of rupees. We provide the artists a platform to showcase their masterpieces. We take no commission for this. Our aim is to make sure that art is seen, appreciated and valued. Our motto — An art work for each home — says it all,” Shankar told DH. He added that over 400 artists from other states have been provided free accommodation, and participants and visitors will get free breakfast and lunch. First aid and ambulance facilities will also be provided in case of emergencies, he told DH.