Bengaluru to host 'Liveable Cities Conclave' on November 23 & 24   

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will host the 'Liveable Cities Conclave' on November 23 and 24, bringing together urban planners, policymakers, and industry leaders to tackle the pressing challenges facing cities today.</p>.<p>The event will serve as a platform for collaboration, focusing on creating sustainable, equitable, and liveable urban spaces.</p>.<p>The conclave will focus on four key themes: mobility — addressing traffic congestion and reimagining urban transportation; public health — promoting healthier living environments for city dwellers; neighbourhood development — exploring inclusive and resilient urban planning; technology — leveraging innovation to enhance infrastructure and services.</p>.<p>These themes will guide discussions, workshops, and brainstorming sessions aimed at developing actionable strategies for urban transformation.</p>.<p>Keynote speeches and panel discussions will feature insights from both Indian and international experts, blending global best practices with localised approaches. This exchange of ideas aims to foster a holistic vision for urban development tailored to India's unique challenges.</p>.<p>The conclave will address critical issues such as air pollution, accessibility, and resource distribution. By encouraging dialogue among stakeholders, the event seeks to propose practical, impactful solutions to improve the quality of life in Indian cities.</p>.<p>Participants will have the opportunity to share experiences, engage in discussions, and contribute to shaping sustainable urban policies that reflect the aspirations of diverse communities.</p>