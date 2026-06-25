Bengaluru to launch ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ from July 1

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday announced a citywide 'Safe Footpath Campaign', starting July 1 to clear encroachments and improve pedestrian safety across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Shop owners and commercial establishments have been asked to voluntarily remove all encroachments from footpaths by the deadline.</p>.<p>After July 1, civic authorities will begin strict enforcement, including penalties for violations.</p>.<p>Following a review meeting with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) </a>officials, the minister said the right to safe walking space has been upheld by the Supreme Court and must be ensured by urban local bodies.</p>.Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda says tenders for 75-km elevated corridors likely within a year.<p>The initial phase of the campaign will cover around 2,000 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads out of Bengaluru’s nearly 13,000-km road network, focusing on clearing obstacles that block pedestrian movement.</p>.<p>Gowda said many footpaths are currently occupied by shop displays, signboards and other materials, forcing pedestrians onto roads. He urged traders to keep business activities within private premises.</p>.<p>Citing accident data, he noted that Bengaluru records about 1,000 road deaths annually, with pedestrians accounting for nearly 30%.</p>.<p>Authorities will also tow vehicles parked illegally on footpaths, in line with Supreme Court directions. Abandoned vehicles will be stickered from July 1, given seven days for removal, and towed from July 10 if unattended, followed by auction as per rules.</p>.<p>The government has allocated Rs 70 crore to repair damaged and uneven footpaths across 2,000 km of roads in the city.</p>.<p>From July 1, pushcart vendors and hawkers will not be allowed to operate on footpaths along major corridors, and violations will attract seizure and penalties.</p>