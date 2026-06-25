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Bengaluru to launch ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ from July 1

Shop owners and commercial establishments have been asked to voluntarily remove all encroachments from footpaths by the deadline.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsGBA

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