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Bengaluru to mark Jazz Day with multi-venue fest

In the line-up are free concerts, jam sessions and interactive events
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 23:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaJazzMetrolife

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