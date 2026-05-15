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Bengaluru to revive bus priority lane: Is the system viable in Indian cities?

A separate lane for only buses to ease traffic congestion might sound practical on paper, but it has seldom been implemented properly in India.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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