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Bengaluru to see thunderstorms and showers from Tuesday

A slight respite from the heat is expected even earlier, with the weather likely to remain partly cloudy.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakarain

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