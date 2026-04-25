<p>Bengaluru: Relief from the intense summer heat may be on the way for Bengaluru, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department</a> (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning from Tuesday onwards.</p>.<p>According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph are likely at isolated places across Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts during the afternoon or evening from Tuesday to Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35°C, while the minimum may stay near 23°C.</p>.<p>A slight respite from the heat is expected even earlier, with the weather likely to remain partly cloudy.</p>.<p>In recent weeks,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india"> Bengaluru</a> has been experiencing temperatures consistently above normal. Experts attribute this to shrinking green cover and increasing concretisation in the city.</p>.Bengaluru sizzles as mercury soars 3 degrees Celsius above normal.<p>On Friday at 5.30 pm, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C (1.4°C above normal) and a minimum of 24.6°C (2.3°C above normal).</p>.<p>The HAL airport observatory reported a maximum temperature of 35.9°C (1.8°C above normal) and a minimum of 22.6°C (1.1°C above normal).</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the agrometeorology unit at GKVK recorded a maximum of 34.6°C and a minimum of 23°C.</p>