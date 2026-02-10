Bengaluru to see works worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 3 yrs: D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said Bengaluru will see infrastructure projects to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh crore over the next three to four years.</p>.<p>He said the government has constituted Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) with the mandate to undertake large projects. </p>.<p>Briefing the reporters, he said the funds would be spent on projects such as North-South and East-West tunnel roads, elevated corridors, flyovers, even as mobility experts have questioned the utility of road-centric projects.</p>.<p>He also added that Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will build a short tunnel at Hebbal while acknowledging that the newly-built Hebbal flyover loop has significantly eased traffic. </p>.37-yr-old Bengaluru-origin techie shot dead in Canada.<p>On the allotment of sites in the newly-formed Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, he said about 80% of the land losers have agreed to accept the compensatory sites.</p>.<p>“There are some differences of opinion among the balance 20%. We are planning to hold a programme where all land losers will be compensated at one go,” he said. </p>.<p>The layout, he said, comprises about 34,000 sites. “The land losers will get about 17,000 sites. The balance will be provided to the general public,” he said. </p>