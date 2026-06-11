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Bengaluru | Traffic advisory for Dalit protest at Freedom Park on June 11

Vehicles approaching Freedom Park from Mysore Bank Circle via KG Road are advised to take a right turn and proceed via Maharani Underpass Road and Palace Cross Road.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:19 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:19 IST
Bengaluruprotest

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