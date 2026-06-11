Bengaluru | Traffic advisory for Dalit protest at Freedom Park on June 11

<p>Bengaluru: In view of a protest organised by the Karnataka Dalitha Sanghatana Samithi at Freedom Park from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday, the traffic police have announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the Central Business District (CBD).</p>.<p>Diversions, restrictions</p>.<p>Vehicles approaching Freedom Park from Mysore Bank Circle via KG Road are advised to take a right turn and proceed via Maharani Underpass Road and Palace Cross Road.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement between Freedom Park Junction and Kanakadasa Circle has been temporarily prohibited in both directions. No vehicles will be allowed on this stretch during the protest period.</p>.Protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against transgender law changes.<p>Motorists travelling from Khode Junction towards KR Circle are advised to use Old JD(S) Office Road to avoid congestion, as protest participants are expected to march on foot from the City Railway Station via the flyover road towards Freedom Park.</p>.<p>To facilitate traffic flow, the stretch from Subbanna Junction to MTR Junction, normally a one-way road, has been temporarily converted into a two-way route.</p>.<p>Commuters heading towards Gandhinagar may use this as an alternative route.</p>.<p>Police have also prohibited parking of all types of vehicles from Khode Junction to Maharani Junction, and along V Ramachandra Road, Kalidasa Road, Palace Road, and KG Road.</p>