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Bengaluru traffic advisory issued ahead of Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3; check blockades & alternate routes

D K Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka at 4:05 pm on Wednesday in the Lok Bhavan Glass House following Siddaramaiah's resignation last week.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:35 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsDK ShivakumarBengaluru Policetraffic

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