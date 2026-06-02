Bengaluru traffic advisory issued ahead of Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3; check blockades & alternate routes

<p>Preparing for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d%20k%20shivakumar">D K Shivakumar's</a> oath-taking ceremony, the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the public that will be in effect from 12 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday. </p><p>Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka at 4:05 pm on Wednesday in the Lok Bhavan Glass House following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah's </a>resignation last week. </p><p>According to the advisory, vehicle movement has been prohibited from 12 pm to 8 pm on the Raj Bhavan Road from Basaveshwara Circle to the BRV Junction. However, one from traffic towards BRV Junction is allowed from the CTO Junction. </p><p>The Ambedkar Road will be shut from K.R Circle to Balekundri Circle. </p>.D K Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on June 3 at Lok Bhavan.<p>The police, said that the public can use alternate routes instead. </p>.<p>Vehicles traveling on Cubbon Road towards CTO Junction and Lok Bhavan may take a right turn at BRV junction towards Shivajinagar and Balekundri Circle, and take Left turn at BRV junction to Reach Anil Kumble Junction and MG Road.</p><p>The police said that vehicles arriving from Queens Road and Shivajinagar may proceed via Cunningham Road at Balekundri Junction. Vehicles coming from KR Circle towards Coffee Board Junction may use Nrupathunga Road.</p><p>Further, vehicles coming from Trilight Junction towards Subbanna Junction on Race Course Road may proceed via Sivananda Junction, SC Road Junction, and then take a left turn, while vehicles coming from Queens Junction towards Lok Bhavan may proceed via Anil Kumble Junction and BRV Junction.</p><p>Vehicles coming from Ashirvadam Circle and MG Road towards Hebbal are permitted to proceed via BRV Junction, Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Balekundri Junction, Cunningham Road, and Vasanthanagar.</p><p>Vehicles coming from K.R. Circle through Cubbon Park towards can travel through Siddalingaiah Junction towards Vitthal Mallya Road.</p>