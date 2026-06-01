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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic closures on 3 roads around Lowry bridge for several days in early June

The road leading to KR Puram, Ramamurthy Nagar, and ITI Colony via the Lowry underbridge will be closed from June 4 to 9.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstraffic

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