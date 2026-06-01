Bengaluru: Traffic closures on 3 roads around Lowry bridge for several days in early June

<p>Bengaluru: Three major roads in eastern Bengaluru will be closed for several days in early June to allow railway bridge slab replacement work.</p>.<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the following road closures and traffic diversions at the Lowry underbridge near KR Puram:</p>.Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road to remain closed for 60 days for culvert work; vehicular traffic diverted.<p><strong>Towards KR Puram/Ramamurthy Nagar/ITI Colony</strong></p>.<p>The road leading to KR Puram, Ramamurthy Nagar, and ITI Colony via the Lowry underbridge will be closed from June 4 to 9. Commuters are advised to use the KR Puram cable-stayed bridge to reach ITI Colony, Ramamurthy Nagar, and KR Puram.</p>.<p><strong>Towards ITPL/Whitefield</strong></p>.<p>The road leading to ITPL and Whitefield through the Lowry underbridge will also remain closed from June 4 to 9. Motorists should use the KR Puram cable-stayed bridge as an alternative route.</p>.Traffic restrictions on Bengaluru's Varthur Main Road on May 30 due to ongoing metro construction work.<p><strong>KR Puram–ITPL Main Road</strong></p>.<p>The road from KR Puram to ITPL via the main road will be closed from 6 pm on June 6 to 6 am on June 8. Drivers are advised to follow the diversion routes provided near the underbridge during this period.</p>