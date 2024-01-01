Bengaluru traffic cops book 330 drivers for drunk-driving on New Year's Eve

In the south, the positivity rate across stations stood at 3.8 per cent with 90 cases being booked after checking a total of 2,352 vehicles. The most cases were recorded were from Madiwala (17) and Hulimavu (15) station limits.

The menace of wheelies and drag races usually reported on flyovers and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the western part of the city were under control on New Year's Eve.

Known wheelie offenders in Kamakshipalya and western part of the ORR were taken into preventive detention but there were no other reports due to the closing of flyovers, said Anita B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West).

Here's a look at traffic accidents, violations in numbers in 1 year:

Fatal accidents: 880

Non-fatal accidents: 4,095

Number of people killed: 909

Number of people injured: 4,201

Registration of violations via contactless enforcement: 87,25,321

Registration of violations via contact enforcement: 2,49,624

Total fine amount collected: Rs 184.83 crore

Drunken driving cases registered: 7,055

Fatal crashes caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol: 16