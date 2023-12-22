Bengaluru traffic cops nab violator for masking number plate details

The city’s traffic police on Thursday detained a 36-year-old man for riding without a number plate on his two-wheeler. The action came as part of the police's ongoing drive against two-wheeler riders masking a portion of their number plates.
On December 9, a social media user posted a picture of the two-wheeler without a number plate riding on Gunjur Main Road, and tagged the Whitefield Traffic Police on X.
Following the complaint, police nabbed the violator, who was identified as Ganesh, on Thursday. Police seized his two-wheeler and handed over the case to the Varthur law and order police to file an FIR against Ganesh.