Bengaluru: Traffic cops reduce water intake to avoid loo breaks

<p>Standing for long hours, prolonged exposure to pollution and constant public interaction already make traffic duty physically demanding. The lack of reliable sanitation facilities adds another layer of stress, particularly for women. Rajeshwari, a traffic police constable at Upparpete Police Station, shared, “Sometimes we use public toilets in the vicinity. At times, we request residents to allow us to use their toilets. If they are kind enough, they permit us. But not everyone agrees.” Public restrooms are often poorly maintained and raise concerns about hygiene and safety.</p>.Long hours, toilet access \nbig concerns for women police officers in Bengaluru.<p>Others, like Savithri, also posted at the Upparpete station, have reduced their water intake during the day to avoid having to use the toilet.</p>.<p>The challenge intensifies during menstruation. “Standing for long hours without proper facilities causes significant discomfort,” Rajeshwari said.</p>