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Bengaluru: Traffic curbs in place for Ramzan prayers on Mysuru Road today

Vehicular movement will also be prohibited from Town Hall towards Mysuru via the BGS Flyover and BB Junction up to Toll Gate Junction.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:36 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRamzanMysuru Road

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