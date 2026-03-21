<p>Bengaluru: A large gathering of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 Muslim devotees is expected to participate in Ramzan festival prayers on Saturday. </p><p>The gathering will take place near a mosque at BB Junction on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-road">Mysuru Road</a> and at the BBMP Playground near 7th Cross, 1st Main Road, Chamarajapet.</p>.<p>In view of this, vehicular movement on Mysuru Road will be temporarily restricted, and the following traffic arrangements will be in place: From 8 am, vehicular movement of all types will be prohibited from Tollgate Junction to Town Hall via BB Junction and over the BGS Flyover on Mysuru Road. </p><p>Vehicular movement will also be prohibited from Town Hall towards Mysuru via the BGS Flyover and BB Junction up to Toll Gate Junction.</p>.Bengaluru LPG crisis: Ramzan stalls switch to firewood .<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>Vehicles coming from Mysuru towards Town Hall are advised to take a left turn at Kimco Junction (under Byatarayanapura Traffic Police limits), proceed via Chord Road, take a right turn at Toll Gate towards Magadi Road, then a right turn at Hunasemara Junction, followed by a left turn at Sirsi Circle, and continue towards Town Hall.</p>.<p>Vehicles coming from Town Hall towards Mysuru: Heavy vehicles shall use the service road beneath the BGS Flyover, take a right turn at Veterinary Junction, and proceed via Goods Shed Road.</p>.<p>Light vehicles shall take a right turn at Sirsi Junction, proceed via JJ Nagar – Tank Bund Road – Binny Mill Junction – Hunasemara – Magadi Road, take a left turn at Toll Gate, and continue via Chord Road towards Mysuru.</p>.<p>Vehicles travelling from Basavanagudi and Chamarajapet towards Majestic are advised to proceed via Chamarajapet 1st Main Road – 5th Cross Road – Mysuru Road – Veterinary Junction – Goods Shed Road.</p>