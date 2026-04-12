<p>Bengaluru: The city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for Dodda Banaswadi Main Road in view of a religious function scheduled from April 12 to 15. Traffic will be restricted on the stretch between Mukutamma Temple bus stop and Steel Factory bus stop. The restrictions will be in effect from 9 am on Sunday to 8 am on Wednesday.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>Ramamurthy Nagar to City: Turn right at Mukutamma Temple towards Horamavu Junction. Turn left onto 100 Feet Road, proceed to Vemanna Junction, and turn right to rejoin Banaswadi Main Road.</p>.<p>City to Ramamurthy Nagar/KR Puram: At Vemanna Junction, turn right near Steel Factory. Proceed via Bhuvanagiri Road to reach Ramamurthy Nagar Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p><strong>Parking prohibited</strong></p>.<p>Parking of all vehicles is strictly prohibited on both sides of Dodda Banaswadi Main Road from Mukutamma Temple Cross to Agis Gas Bunk.</p>