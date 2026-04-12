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Bengaluru: Traffic diversions in Banaswadi

Ramamurthy Nagar to City: Turn right at Mukutamma Temple towards Horamavu Junction. Turn left onto 100 Feet Road, proceed to Vemanna Junction, and turn right to rejoin Banaswadi Main Road.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBanaswadi

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