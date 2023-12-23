Bengaluru traffic police hold special drive against drunk, rash & negligent driving

In an ongoing crackdown on drunk driving violations, the city traffic police arrested 75 drivers after inspecting 2,804 vehicles on Thursday.
Within the South Division, the special drive, targeting rash and negligent driving from December 19 to 22, resulted in a total of 128 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act and six cases under the Indian Penal Code across 13 traffic police stations.
The Thalaghattapura traffic police station led with 32 cases of rash and negligent driving on Thursday, followed by Jayanagar (31) and KS Layout (22).
Between Wednesday and Thursday, police at 12 stations in South Bengaluru booked 43 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol.
KS Layout recorded seven cases, followed by six cases in the Thalaghattapura traffic police limits and five in the HSR Layout traffic police limits.