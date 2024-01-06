Bengaluru Traffic Police initiative: 28 life-saving minutes on 22 green corridors

Bengaluru: In a move to accelerate the transport of vital organs and critical patients, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) crafted 22 green corridors last year, achieving an average time of about 28 minutes for ambulance journeys.
Green corridors, often created by traffic police, carve out traffic-free routes for swift movement of organs or critical patients between hospitals.
Data shared by the BTP revealed that the longest corridor, spanning 42 km from Sakra World Hospital to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), enabled an ambulance carrying lungs to complete the journey in a mere 38 minutes on August 23, 2023.
Shorter yet impactful trips include a 10-km corridor on February 27, connecting Mallige Hospital to Manipal Hospitals, HAL Old Airport Road, with the ambulance covering the distance in just 15 minutes — half the usual time.
August stood out with the creation of the most long-distance corridors, including two to KIA, totalling six corridors connecting the airport to city hospitals. The traffic police, averaging two trips per month, facilitated the swift transportation of patients and vital organs, handling a total of 37,716 ambulance trips throughout the year — around 3,150 trips monthly.
“Hospitals, including those from nearby districts, inform the traffic police control room about 20-30 minutes in advance, which helps us make the necessary preparations for a priority zero-traffic corridor,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MN Anucheth, adding that they enable ambulances to take the best possible routs and coordinate green signals along the corridor.
Traffic police officers stationed along the routes manage the flow, preventing other vehicles from obstructing ambulances. Post-passage, they restore traffic flow within approximately 30 minutes.