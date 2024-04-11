Bengaluru traffic police issue traffic diversions for white-topping at Chickpet

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory in view of the white-topping work taken up by the BBMP on both sides of BVK Iyengar Road from Sultanpet Cross to Kodandarama temple.

For the first phase, vehicles coming from Mysuru Road will be restricted northbound on BVK Iyengar Road. Vehicles must take a left turn at the Sultanpet Cross and move along Sultanpet Main Road, KV Temple Street Cross-Balepet Main Road, and take a right turn on to Kilari Road to reach BVK Iyengar Road.

Those going south towards Mysuru Road from KG Road can use the BVK Iyengar East lane, while those coming from Chickpet Main Road will move through OTC Road.