Bengaluru traffic police target offenders with unpaid fines exceeding Rs 50K

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's traffic cops are ramping up efforts to retrieve unsettled fines from recurrent traffic offenders, with a particular focus on vehicle owners facing outstanding penalties surpassing ₹50,000, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

MN Anucheth the joint commissioner of police told the publication that a substantial 2,681 vehicles within the city have accumulated fines exceeding this threshold due to traffic violations. Law enforcement has initiated a concerted campaign aimed at compelling these offenders to settle their dues. Anucheth cautioned that failing to adhere to these requirements would result in legal charges being filed, potentially leading to court summons for the implicated individuals.

Anucheth underscored a common tactic observed wherein vehicles burdened with substantial fines are transferred to new owners without addressing the outstanding liabilities. Frequently, while the vehicle registration undergoes changes, the owner's contact information remains unaltered. Per the report, to combat this issue, the police are actively identifying such vehicles and issuing notifications to the owners, urging them to clear their accrued fines.