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Bengaluru Traffic police warn against triple-riding, vow strict crackdown

The offence attracts a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 under existing traffic regulations.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:51 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:51 IST
Bengalurutraffic

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