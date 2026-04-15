Bengaluru Traffic police warn against triple-riding, vow strict crackdown

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a public advisory warning against triple-riding on two-wheelers, stating that the practice significantly increases the risk of accidents despite being seen as a matter of convenience.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Tuesday, the BTP highlighted key dangers, including a higher likelihood of serious injuries, loss of balance and control, and violation of traffic rules.</p>.<p>The police noted that carrying more than one pillion rider can lead to loss of control due to altered weight distribution, making it difficult to steer or brake effectively. It added that triple-riding endangers not only the riders, but also other road users and constitutes a direct violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.</p>.<p>The offence attracts a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 under existing traffic regulations.</p>.<p>The enforcement drive includes physical patrolling at junctions to identify and penalise violators. “Convenience cannot come at the cost of life. We are monitoring major corridors and educational zones where this trend is most prevalent,” a senior traffic officer said.</p>