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'Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience': Karnataka High Court to techie challenging road rage case

The incident was reported on Oct 26, 2025, near the MS Ramaiah Hospital signal when a car allegedly hit a scooter. A couple and their child, riding on the scooter, fell on the road.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:09 IST
Bengaluru newsRoad RageKarnataka High Court

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