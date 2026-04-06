<p>Bengaluru: A software engineer withdrew his petition after the Karnataka High Court orally observed that no road rages will be pardoned. </p><p>“If you have no patience, then there is nothing to do. Bengaluru traffic will teach you patience. No road rage will be pardoned,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.</p><p>The incident was reported on Oct 26, 2025, near the MS Ramaiah Hospital signal when a car allegedly hit a scooter. A couple and their child, riding on the scooter, fell on the road. The complaint stated that the accident happened because of a road rage incident.</p><p>The petition was filed challenging the crime registered for rash driving, acts endangering life or personal safety, along with provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act for failing to assist the injured and report the incident. After the case was transferred from traffic police to the Sadashivanagar police, BNS section 109 (1) was added for attempted murder.</p>.Bomb threat emails to DRDO offices in Bengaluru turn out to be hoax.<p>The advocate for the petitioner said that there was no motive or intention on the petitioner and that the attempted murder case has been registered without any supporting statement. The court orally said that a road rage incident itself can trigger for adding serious offences and indicated that it was not inclined to intervene at the present stage, especially when the investigation is still going on. The court also said that the petitioner can approach the court after filing the charge sheet.</p><p>At this stage, the advocate for the petitioner submitted that he would withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the court after filing the charge sheet.</p>