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Bengaluru triple murder | 'My life was caged at home': Cops say Shweta confessed to crime; Kenneth still at large

The prime accused, Shweta, was arrested within 24 hours of the crime after she was traced in Puducherry. However, her live-in partner Kenneth, (26), remains absconding.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsCrimebengaluru crime

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