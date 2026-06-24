Bengaluru triple murder | 'My life was caged at home': Cops say Shweta confessed to crime; Kenneth still at large

<p>Bengaluru: A day after a 25-year-old techie allegedly murdered her parents and younger sister along with her live-in partner in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru's</a> KR Puram, investigators revealed chilling details of the crime based on the accused's confession.</p><p>The prime accused, Shweta, was arrested within 24 hours of the crime after she was traced in Puducherry. However, her live-in partner Kenneth, (26), remains absconding.</p><p>Police said Kenneth reached a friend's room in HAL after the murder and later escaped on his bike. Special teams are looking for him.</p><p>During interrogation, Shweta reportedly told investigators that she felt she had "no freedom" at home and was constantly being monitored and controlled by her parents, particularly her mother. She claimed that her parents strongly opposed her live-in relationship with Kenneth and frequently questioned her movements and personal choices. This drove her to a state of mental distress, she claimed before the investigation officer.</p>.<p>"My life was caged inside the house," Shweta allegedly told investigators, adding that she could no longer tolerate the restrictions imposed by her family. She said the strained relationship with her parents had led her to distance herself from them and eventually resulted in frequent confrontations. However, she didn't mention about her financial debt or seeking property share from her parents, a senior police officer told DH.</p><p>According to police, Shweta told that she attacked her mother, Muthulakshmi, first during the incident in the bathroom in a rented flat in an apartment in Seegehalli on Monday evening. When her younger sister Supriya rushed to rescue their mother, she too was repeatedly stabbed in the hall. Later her father Somasundar was stabbed and however, he ran out from the flat with bloodstains.</p><p>Investigators believe the attack was premeditated and carried out with the assistance of Kenneth.</p><p>The victims were identified as Somasundar (52), a software engineer, his wife Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19). The family hailed from Tamil Nadu and were staying in Whitefield since several years.</p>