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Bengaluru: Truck driver dies after testing positive for drunk driving; suicide suspected

During the check, the truck was impounded, and the driver was served a police notice.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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