<p>A truck driver allegedly died by suicide after he tested positive for drunk driving during a routine police inspection in southern Bengaluru, police officials said.<br><br>The deceased is Shanmugam, 26, a native of Tamil Nadu.</p>.272 illegal foreigners deported from Bengaluru.<p>According to the police, on Saturday at around 11 pm, the truck driven by Shanmugam was stopped near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for a routine drink and driving check by the traffic police. The truck was registered in Tamil Nadu, the police said.<br><br>During the check, Shanmugam was found intoxicated beyond the permissible limits. The truck was impounded, and the driver was served a police notice.<br><br>In the wee hours of Sunday, the police learned that Shanmugam had hanged himself in the impounded truck.<br><br>“The deceased person’s family has been informed. As of now, no complaint has been received from them. Further probe will be conducted by the JP Nagar police,” a senior police officer said.</p>