<p>Bengaluru: Authorities have proposed a tunnel road at Goraguntepalya Junction to ease chronic congestion along one of Bengaluru’s busiest corridors.</p>.<p>The junction links Tumakuru Road, Yeshwantpur and Peenya Industrial Area. Commuters face daily traffic snarls, especially during peak hours.</p>.<p>Long delays at the signal-heavy intersection are common. Office goers, school buses, heavy vehicles and interstate transport converge at the junction, creating bottlenecks that stretch for kilometres. Residents say vehicles often take 20 to 30 minutes to cross the junction during rush hours.</p>.Bengaluru's Old Madras Road chokes as GBA drags its feet on flyover plan.<p>The proposed tunnel road may allow traffic to bypass the signalised junction, reducing surface-level congestion. Officials believe grade separation could ease pressure on the existing road network, while commuters say an alternative route would save time.</p>.<p>However, many believe the project may take time to materialise, and locals remain cautiously optimistic.</p>.<p>Ramesh Kumar, a resident of the area, told DH, “Traffic here has become unbearable over the past few years. During peak hours, we are stuck for a long time. If the tunnel road reduces waiting time even by 15 or 20 minutes, it will be a big relief for daily commuters.”</p>.<p>Residents have also expressed concern about disruption during construction. The area is densely populated and home to several small businesses that depend on steady customer access.</p>.<p>Shobha N, who runs a small shop near the junction, told DH, “We understand that development is necessary. But we are worried about how the construction work will affect our daily business. If roads are blocked for months, it will be very difficult for shop owners like us.”</p>.<p>Locals have also raised concerns about pedestrian safety and dust pollution during construction. The junction is frequently used by students, senior citizens and bus commuters, many of whom already struggle to cross the busy roads.</p>.<p>Urban mobility experts say infrastructure projects must be supported by better public transport and traffic management.</p>.<p>Residents say improvements in signal coordination, pedestrian facilities and bus movement should also be prioritised.</p>.<p>With traffic volumes rising every year, commuters say the situation at Goraguntepalya is becoming unsustainable and intervention is urgently needed.</p>