Bengaluru turns killjoy as children no longer have a field day

<p>As the government pushes a digital detox campaign to reduce screen addiction among children, a question hangs over Bengaluru’s rapidly growing suburbs: if children are expected to put their phones away, where exactly are they supposed to go and play? </p>.<p>Across newer neighbourhoods like Varthur, Electronics City, Mahadevapura and KR Puram, residents say free public playgrounds have all but vanished. </p><p>While apartment complexes and tech parks have surged over the past two decades, accessible public grounds have not kept pace. In many localities, roads outside homes have become children’s playgrounds, forcing them to dodge traffic while playing cricket, football or cycling. </p>.<p class="bodytext">What remains are either shrinking open spaces threatened by encroachment and commercialisation or private sports turfs that charge by the hour. The result, according to doctors, residents and citizen activists, is a generation increasingly confined indoors, spending more time on screens and less time engaging in physical activity. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Forget playgrounds, there are places where there are no proper roads, sewage networks or civic amenities because of unplanned development,” says Sandeep Anirudhan, convener of Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He traces the problem to the city’s rapid expansion after the IT boom of the 1990s.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It was deprived of proper planning mechanisms mandated under the 74th Constitutional Amendment. Whatever growth happened after the 1990s was largely unplanned. When planning disappears, amenities disappear first including playgrounds,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For many families, sports itself has become expensive. Residents say children who once played cricket, football or volleyball in neighbourhood grounds are now forced to travel long distances to rely on private facilities that charge between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 an hour for turf bookings. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“In our area, if children want to play cricket, they have to book a private turf in advance and pay heavily,” says V K Srivatsa of Hemmigepura.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There are thousands of BDA sites in Banashankari 6th stage, yet we do not have even one dedicated public playground.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Srivatsa says residents often clear clusters of vacant private plots every year to conduct community cricket tournaments because no public ground exists nearby. “Sports have become commercialised. Poor children can no longer simply step out and play,” he adds. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Christopher Cruz, executive member of North East Residents Welfare Association, says the problem cuts across Bengaluru. “When we were children, we made do with stones as wickets to play in any open space available. Today, children don’t even have a place to run around,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Even sites originally reserved for playgrounds and civic amenities have often been leased out or repurposed. Private clubs charge lakhs in membership fees. Where will middle-class or lower-income children go?” </p>.<p class="bodytext">In many of Bengaluru’s newer layouts, residents say children are increasingly playing in apartment driveways, parking areas and internal roads because there is nowhere else to go. Parents often worry about speeding vehicles and safety risks. </p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">No traditional games</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">The decline of playgrounds has also accelerated the disappearance of traditional Indian games. Games such as lagori, kho-kho, kabaddi, gilli-danda, buguri (spinning tops), marbles (goli) and kunte bille (hopscotch) that once defined childhoods across Bengaluru are becoming increasingly rare. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“We used to play cricket on roads, marbles, tops, kabaddi and kho-kho,” recalls B M Shivakumar, president of Jayaprakash Narayan Vichara Vedike. “Back then, roads were quiet and playgrounds were everywhere. Today, children cannot play on roads because of traffic. There are no open fields left either.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to Shivakumar, Bengaluru’s older layouts were designed differently. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He points to the planning principles adopted by the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board, which later became Bangalore Development Authority. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“They believed parks and playgrounds were as important as roads, drainage and water supply. In layouts like Jayanagar, Rajajinagar and Malleswaram, playgrounds were deliberately integrated into neighbourhood planning where they mandated public playgrounds within every 3 km. That vision is missing today,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Citizen activist Sneha Nandihal argues that authorities had increasingly prioritised large sporting infrastructure projects over accessible neighbourhood playgrounds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Take the Victory Ground in Indiranagar, for instance. it was a lifeline for children from nearby slums to breathe fresh air. Turning these into locked, commercial or institutional spaces is a theft of childhood”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The moment you create a sports facility, it becomes exclusive to a certain segment of people,” she says. “You cannot keep concretising every open space”.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Growing health concern</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">At the Services for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic at Nimhans, increasing numbers of adolescents are seeking help for excessive technology use.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There is definitely a rise in treatment-seeking behaviour among adolescents aged 14 to 19,” says Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology and coordinator of SHUT Clinic. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Many present with excessive screen use, sleep disturbances, procrastination, declining academic performance and lack of interest in physical activity”. While screen addiction has multiple causes, Sharma says lack of accessible outdoor spaces cannot be ignored. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Physical activity is absent in a large number of cases. The reason may be environmental, such as lack of spaces to play or individual factors where children increasingly prefer screens. Either way, outdoor activity is declining”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Citizen groups allege that playgrounds and civic amenity sites reserved in approved layouts have often been encroached upon, commercialised or diverted to other uses. Srivatsa claims that in many layouts, land earmarked for parks and playgrounds has gradually disappeared from public use. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Residents rarely know what was originally reserved in approved layout plans. That allows these spaces to be leased, commercialised or quietly altered,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar points to several examples where civic amenity sites have allegedly been converted into parking lots or other uses. “Land values became more important than community spaces,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But BDA says preserving parks remains a priority. “Whatever lapses have happened in the past, we will try to address them,” a senior BDA official told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>