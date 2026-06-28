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Bengaluru turns killjoy as children no longer have a field day

Across newer neighbourhoods like Varthur, Electronics City, Mahadevapura and KR Puram, residents say free public playgrounds have all but vanished.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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A private playground at RBNMS in Halasuru. The ground meant for children and community recreation is among public play spaces being used for commercial activities.
A private playground at RBNMS in Halasuru. The ground meant for children and community recreation is among public play spaces being used for commercial activities.
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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