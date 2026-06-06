Bengaluru: Two brothers die in tank at Jigani factory; safety manager held

<p>Bengaluru: Two workers suffocated to death and two others were hospitalised while cleaning a cooling tower water tank at Kumar Organics in Jigani Industrial Area on Thursday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Munna Singh (40), and his brother Lalu Singh, alias Deep Narayan (38), both natives of Uttar Pradesh. Sumit Mondal, 22, and Bijay Singh, 50, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.</p>.<p>Reethu Singh, Munna's wife, stated in her complaint that he had been working in the company for 25 years.</p>.IPL finals: Two cases booked following assault in Bengaluru pubs.<p>Around 5.30 pm, the workers were cleaning sludge inside the water tank when Munna slipped and fell into it. Lalu jumped into the tank to rescue him and collapsed as well. Sumit and Bijay then attempted to save them, but also fell unconscious inside.</p>.<p>Other employees rushed to the spot, pulled all four out and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where the Singh brothers were declared brought dead. The other two were admitted to the ICU and their condition is said to be stable.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the company had failed to provide adequate safety equipment such as face masks, gloves, helmets and breathing apparatus before the cleaning operations began.</p>.<p>Jigani police arrested the company's safety manager soon after the incident came to light. The contractor has also been booked on charges of negligence and the investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.</p>