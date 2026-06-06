Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Two brothers die in tank at Jigani factory; safety manager held

The deceased have been identified as Munna Singh (40), and his brother Lalu Singh, alias Deep Narayan (38), both natives of Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 20:14 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsJigani

Follow us on :

Follow Us