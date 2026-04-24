<p>Bengaluru: The ‘Festival of Ideas’, a two-day event themed ‘Frugal Innovation: Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future’, will be held on Friday and Saturday as part of the ‘India–France Year of Innovation’.</p>.<p>Organised by the French Institute in India in collaboration with the Alliance Française de <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bangalore</a>, the event will take place at the Alliance Française premises in Vasanth Nagar and at the Science Gallery Bengaluru on Ballari Road.</p>.<p>The event aims to bring together experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from India and France to discuss resource-efficient approaches to innovation amid growing environmental and economic challenges.</p>.<p>On Friday, a workshop on ‘Frugal Artificial Intelligence’ will focus on building cost-effective and energy-efficient systems. This will be followed by the ‘Night of Ideas’, a public discussion on ‘Frugality and the Pursuit of Happiness’, featuring speakers from diverse disciplines.</p>.Italian Design Day explores sustainable spaces in Bengaluru.<p>An exhibition titled ‘World Without End’, exploring energy use, economic growth, and climate change, will also open the same day and remain on view for a month.</p>.<p>On Saturday, a day-long forum titled ‘Frugal Innovation Forum’ will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and roundtables across sectors such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health-care">healthcare</a>, space research, architecture, and digital public infrastructure. The sessions will examine how frugal innovation can be applied across industries and public systems.</p>.<p>For details, visit institutfrancaisindia.in. </p>