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Bengaluru| Two-day event organised by French Institute in India explores sustainable innovation

An exhibition titled ‘World Without End’, exploring energy use, economic growth, and climate change, will also open the same day and remain on view for a month.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 22:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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