Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala killed in a road accident on Mysore Road

Police said neither of the students was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which resulted in severe head injuries and their death.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 07:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us