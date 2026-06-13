Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala killed in a road accident on Mysore Road

<p>Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala were killed after the Royal Enfield motorcycle they were riding crashed into a road divider near RR Dental College in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/challaghatta">Challaghatta </a>on Mysore Road in the early hours on Saturday.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Gauri Shankar (22) from Ernakulam and Atul C B (22) from Kannur. Both were pursuing final year nursing at a private medical college on<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarahalli"> Uttarahalli Road</a> and living in a PG, located in the vicinity.</p><p>According to police, the duo were returning from Mysuru to Kengeri when the accident occurred around 3.15 am</p>.9% interest more apt in accident cases involving death, serious injury: Karnataka High Court.<p> Preliminary investigations revealed that the Royal Enfield motorcycle was involved in a self-accident after the rider Gauri Shankar allegedly lost control and rammed into the road divider due to overspeeding. </p><p>Police said neither of the students was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which resulted in severe head injuries and their death.</p><p>Kengeri traffic police rushed to the spot, conducted a mahazar and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. </p><p>A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. </p><p>The families of the deceased have been informed and are yet to arrive in the city.</p>