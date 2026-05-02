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Bengaluru: Unions hail school kits for kids of workers, question 'high' costs

According to a document by the labour department, students have been divided into three categories (grades 1-5, 6-8 and 9-12), and will get separate kits.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:16 IST
EducationBengaluru newsSchools

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