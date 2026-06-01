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Bengaluru: UP man arrested for killing friend, disposing of body in park

Police said a body had been discovered in a sack at the BDA park in Nisarga Layout on April 24.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 21:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimemurder

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