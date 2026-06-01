<p>Bengaluru: Gangammagudi police arrested a man who murdered his friend under the influence of alcohol and disposed of the body.</p>.<p>The arrested suspect, Ravindra Kumar, and the victim, Vidhya Prasad alias Vidhyabharathi, are from Uttar Pradesh and came to Bengaluru months ago in search of jobs. They found work as painters and rented a house near Abbigere. </p>.Four arrested in rowdy murder case; manhunt on for others in Bengaluru.<p>Police said a body had been discovered in a sack at the BDA park in Nisarga Layout on April 24. Subsequently, the body was identified as that of Prasad’s. Police later registered a murder case. They called Prasad's brother-in-law to the station, who helped identify the body.</p>.<p>Police arrested Kumar from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on May 20.</p>.<p>During interrogation, he admitted to murdering Prasad with help from two associates, who are absconding. Kumar was brought to the city on transit remand.</p>.<p>Police said that on the night of April 20, the duo had a quarrel at home after consuming alcohol. During the argument, Kumar severely beat Prasad, who sustained injuries to his stomach, chest, head and back. </p>.Bengaluru: Man held for killing friend over plans to have relationship with victim’s wife.<p>Aided by the two accomplices, Kumar packed the body in a sack and took it on a scooter to dump it in the BDA park in Nisarga Layout.</p>.<p>He is remanded to judicial custody, while police are making efforts to nab the absconding suspects.</p>