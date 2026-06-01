<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Urban District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) have invited applications from eligible prospective foster parents for the Foster Care Programme for 2026–27.</p>.Bengaluru North City Corporation gives 20 stray dogs for adoption.<p>For details, contact the respective DCPUs: Bengaluru Central at 080-29919017 or dcpo.bc@gmail.com; Bengaluru East (KR Puram) at 080-29904132 or dcpoblreast@gmail.com; Bengaluru North (Yelahanka) at 080-28461452 or dcpoyalahanka@gmail.com; Bengaluru South (Kengeri) at 080-23442233 or southdcpo@gmail.com; and Bengaluru West (Anekal) at 080-22076833 or anekaldcpo@gmail.com, according to a release.</p>