Bengaluru: 'Urgent need to complete tree census, identify weak trees’

Vijay Nishanth, tree doctor and founder, Project Vruksha Foundation, who looked at the images after the tree crash, said that the infection was visible.

“It is visible that the tree was infected and hollow from the inside, so it became weaker over time and crashed. This should have been checked properly, especially since it's along such an important road,” he said.

Besides pushing for the tree census, he urged the BBMP forest wing to spread awareness in the public domain about signs to watch out for in old or weakened trees, especially some tree species that could have a greater chance of breaking and falling.

Environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy placed the onus on the BBMP forest department for failing to assess the vulnerability of trees.

“It is also the responsibility of the people digging up stormwater drains or drains and laying cables as they should inform the respective authorities before doing such activities before they can harm the roots of a tree,” he said, urging greater accountability for such incidents.

BLG Swamy, the deputy conservator of forests, BBMP, noted that this could have occurred due to the roots being cut off or damaged during underground work.

He assured that the ongoing tree census to identify the species and health of trees in the city would be completed soon.

Additionally, he called for an expert-public consultation to draw ideas to manage tree species and plan to replace exotic trees with native ones.

"Every year, more than 1,000 trees fall. It is high time we bring experts, residents and authorities together to work in collaboration and draw long-term solutions," he said.