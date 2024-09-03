Home
Bengaluru: 'Urgent need to complete tree census, identify weak trees’

A large tree trunk, assumed to be that of a copper pod, crashed into two cars near Anil Kumble Circle and injured three people
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 00:14 IST

Bengaluru: Following a tree crash near Anil Kumble Road in central Bengaluru, tree experts are once again pushing for the completion of a tree census in Bengaluru and proactive action to avoid accidents and injuries.

On Sunday evening, a large tree trunk, assumed to be that of a copper pod, crashed into two cars and injured at least three people, two of whom are recovering in hospital.

Nakul and Anusha, a couple, sustained injuries. Anusha’s sister Natasha, who was in the backseat, was safe.

A hospital statement, without revealing the names of the patients, noted that the patient who sustained a head injury and suffered from nose bleeding and chest pain, was still being treated by a team of specialists. The second patient, who also had head and neck pain, is stable and expected to be discharged soon, said the statement.

Vijay Nishanth, tree doctor and founder, Project Vruksha Foundation, who looked at the images after the tree crash, said that the infection was visible.

“It is visible that the tree was infected and hollow from the inside, so it became weaker over time and crashed. This should have been checked properly, especially since it's along such an important road,” he said.

Besides pushing for the tree census, he urged the BBMP forest wing to spread awareness in the public domain about signs to watch out for in old or weakened trees, especially some tree species that could have a greater chance of breaking and falling.

Environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy placed the onus on the BBMP forest department for failing to assess the vulnerability of trees.

“It is also the responsibility of the people digging up stormwater drains or drains and laying cables as they should inform the respective authorities before doing such activities before they can harm the roots of a tree,” he said, urging greater accountability for such incidents.

BLG Swamy, the deputy conservator of forests, BBMP, noted that this could have occurred due to the roots being cut off or damaged during underground work.

He assured that the ongoing tree census to identify the species and health of trees in the city would be completed soon.

Additionally, he called for an expert-public consultation to draw ideas to manage tree species and plan to replace exotic trees with native ones.

"Every year, more than 1,000 trees fall. It is high time we bring experts, residents and authorities together to work in collaboration and draw long-term solutions," he said.

Published 03 September 2024, 00:14 IST
