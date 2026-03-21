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Bengaluru vendors term main road ban by GBA a ‘betrayal’, threaten city-wide stir

The standoff follows Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s Friday announcement that a new policy would restrict vendors to designated zones to clear footpaths for pedestrians.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:31 IST
Bengaluru newsStreet vendorGBA

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