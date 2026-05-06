<p>Bengaluru: Teachers at the Bengaluru veterinary college have expressed concern over the government’s recent directive to stop non-practising allowance (NPA) for veterinary teachers, saying the move has caused severe financial hardship and could trigger protests across campuses.</p>.<p>The KVAFSU teachers’ association said the allowance had been paid continuously for the past seven years and was a statutory component meant to discourage veterinary teachers from taking up private practice.</p>.<p>It argued that the NPA is legal, policy-backed and essential to maintain the quality of veterinary education.</p>.Gross NPA of public sector banks drops by Rs 3.33 lakh crore in 4 years: Govt.<p>Association leaders said many teachers had long-term financial commitments based on the allowance.</p>.<p>They pointed out that several veterinary colleges offer free treatment and disease diagnosis to farmers, making the teaching staff’s role vital to animal husbandry and rural welfare.</p>.<p>The association said the university had implemented the NPA only after directions from the government and cited multiple orders issued by the government, finance department, veterinary council and ICAR on the allowance.</p>.<p>It said a representation seeking withdrawal of the government’s April 21 directive had not yet received a response. The association warned that if the order was not withdrawn and salaries with NPA were not released, protests would begin on university campuses next week.</p>.<p>The teachers urged the vice-chancellor, registrar, board of management and the government to intervene and protect their interests.</p>