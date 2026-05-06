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Bengaluru veterinary college teachers oppose stoppage of non-practising aid

The KVAFSU teachers’ association said the allowance had been paid continuously for the past seven years
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 23:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNPAveterinary college

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