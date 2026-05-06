<p>Bengaluru: An inquiry committee set up by Victoria Hospital has ruled out doctor negligence in the death of a 45-year-old man at the medical facility earlier this year.</p>.<p>The patient was admitted on February 19 after being diagnosed with Fournier’s gangrene and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus. After being discharged on March 3, he died at home on March 15.</p>.<p>His family alleged that he had been discharged against his will and that his wound had been left unstitched.</p>.All seven on board, including patient, doctor, killed in Jharkhand air ambulance crash.<p>Hospital authorities formed a committee comprising senior professors and heads of departments to probe the allegations.</p>.<p>The committee found that the patient had received “timely and appropriate” treatment at the hospital.</p>.<p>The committee stated that the allegation that the patient was discharged against his will was not supported by any records. The allegation of negligence in leaving the wound unstitched was also deemed “false”, as definitive closure of the kind of wound the patient had is delayed in such cases until the wound becomes healthy and eligible for plastic surgery intervention, it added.</p>.<p>The hospital claimed that the family was also provided with a junior doctor’s phone number to call in case of emergencies. Institutional records also confirmed that the patient’s family stayed at Vishranthi Dhama, located within the hospital premises, after his discharge, contrary to allegations that they had stayed on the hospital footpath.</p>.<p>The patient eventually died at home on March 15, which was certified by an independent physician, who noted that he died of cardiac arrest and not due to severe blood loss or hypovolemia, as alleged.</p>.<p>The inquiry report concluded that there was no connection between the patient’s death and his treatment at Victoria Hospital.</p>