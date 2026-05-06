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Bengaluru: Victoria panel rules out doctor negligence in patient’s death

The patient was admitted on February 19 after being diagnosed with Fournier’s gangrene and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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