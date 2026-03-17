<p>Bengaluru: Voters are struggling to find their names in the draft electoral roll published for 369 wards under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA).</p>.<p>The draft electoral roll covering five municipal corporations was published more than a week ago. However, the civic body has not created the ‘search by name’ option on its portal as done earlier.</p>.<p>Elected representatives have also raised the issue.</p>.<p>Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday posted on X, stating that voters are unable to verify their votes in the revised electoral roll by name or EPIC number on the GBA portal.</p>.<p>“They are expected to scroll ward by ward, without even knowing which new ward they fall under after delimitation. This is not an oversight. It is a deliberate disenfranchisement by design. As India's tech capital, we deserve better,” he posted.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the GBA extended the deadline to submit claims and objections on the revised draft voters list until March 20.</p>.<p>The search option was still not available on the portal as of Monday evening.</p>