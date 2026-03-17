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Bengaluru voters face hurdles locating names in draft rolls

The GBA extended the deadline to submit claims and objections on the revised draft voters list until March 20.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsvoter listelectoral rollsGBA

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