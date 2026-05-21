Bengaluru vs Germany: Techie says there's no silence, lifestyle changes more than he imagined

<p>A techie who moved to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>recently from Germany shared how he noticed lifestyle changes more than what he had imagined. Tanuj, a Software Engineer, took to his X account to share the differences between the lifestyle in Germany and Bengaluru. </p><p>"Moving from Germany to Bengaluru changed my daily routine more than I imagined," Tanuj wrote. </p><p>The differences Tanuj listed down were obvious and "valid" according to the netizens. </p>.<p>Here are the differences that he noted:</p><p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong></p><p>- Wake up to car & truck noise</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>Wake up in complete silence</p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru</strong>:</p><p>- Morning walk/run inside a gated society</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>- Run in nature with clean air</p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong></p><p>- 1.5 hours in traffic to reach office</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>- Commute by public transport</p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong></p><p>- More meetings & brainstorming. Less work</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>- More work, less talking</p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong></p><p>- Lunch with coworkers</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>- Lunch alone most days</p>.<p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong></p><p>- Tea breaks, game breaks, chatter everywhere</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>- No random breaks, silence everywhere</p>.'Beyond traffic, this city is great to live' Foreigner showers praise on Bengaluru .<p><strong>Bengaluru:</strong></p><p>- Back home, but meetings until 10 PM</p><p><strong>Germany:</strong></p><p>- Laptop never opened after work</p>.<p>The post garnered over 262k views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"I've realised that there's no universally "better" life. Each comes with its own gains and trade-offs. At one stage of life, you may crave silence, structure, and space. At another, you may need energy, chaos, people, and a sense of belonging," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "As someone in Bengaluru tech, this hits hard. Germany sounds like "deep work, clean air, log off at 6". Bengaluru is "noise, chaos, traffic, but energy, community, and late-night Zooms". For building career + network, I'd pick BLR for now… but I'd love German-style work-life balance with Indian-style people and food one day."</p><p>"The work life balance culture in Germany is actually impressive," commented a third.</p>