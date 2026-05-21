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Bengaluru vs Germany: Techie says there's no silence, lifestyle changes more than he imagined

'The work life balance culture in Germany is actually impressive,' a user commented under the post.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsGermanyTrending

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