<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) on Thursday distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the families of seven victims who lost their lives in the compound wall collapse behind Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar.</p>.Security guard killed after brick crashes onto house during heavy rain in Bengaluru.<p>Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Corporation Commissioner K Harish Kumar, and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were present on the occasion.</p>