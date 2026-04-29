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Bengaluru wall collapse: Central Corporation distributes Rs 5 lakh each to families of seven victims

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Corporation Commissioner K Harish Kumar, and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were present on the occasion.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:48 IST
Bengaluru newswall collapse

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