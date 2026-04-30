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Bengaluru wall collapse | From stillness to screams: A mortuary worker's race to save lives

The compound wall collapse killed seven people and injured seven others.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:50 IST
Bengaluru newswall collapse

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