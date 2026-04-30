Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru wall collapse: Mourning in Kerala town over death of two women

Both women were active members of a local unit of the Kudumbashree women’s empowerment mission in Ramamangalam, and their deaths have deeply shocked the panchayat.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 21:00 IST
Bengaluru newsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us