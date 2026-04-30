<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Smitha Raghu and Latha KK, from Ramamangalam on the outskirts of Kochi, were among those killed in the wall collapse.</p>.<p>Both women were active members of a local unit of the Kudumbashree women’s empowerment mission in Ramamangalam, and their deaths have deeply shocked the panchayat.</p>.<p>Smitha (47) was a key breadwinner for her family of seven. Latha (57) was unmarried and lived with her mother and brothers.</p>.<p>They worked at a Kudumbashree unit that produces Amrutham Nutrimix, which is supplied to anganwadis.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse: Two corporation engineers suspended.<p>“The two were actively involved in Kudumbashree activities. Six members from the unit had toured Bengaluru. They had hoped to travel by air and had been saving for it from their earnings,” a district Kudumbashree official said.</p>.<p>Neighbours said Smitha’s death could push her family into a deep crisis. Her husband has health issues and is unable to do physically demanding work. The couple has three children, and they also have to care for his elderly parents.</p>.<p>Their bodies will be kept at the panchayat hall to allow the public to pay their last respects.</p>